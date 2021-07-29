Sivick, Loeb, & Steele

MISSING PIECE GROUP has promoted three senior staff members. JOE SIVICK has been named GM, BRETT LOEB named Label Manager, and MICHELLE STEELE has been named Dir./Publicity for MISSING PIECE GROUP’s NASHVILLE branch.

CEO/Founder MICHAEL KRUMPER said, “In the 11 years that MISSING PIECE has been in business, much of our staff has come on board very early in their careers, gathering knowledge and becoming experts in their field, while supporting and training younger team members. That supportive environment has helped foster their personal growth and led to these promotions."

He added, “JOE SIVICK has been a key part of the success of MISSING PIECE, working with me to build the company nearly since its inception alongside our head of marketing JOHN HAMMOND. In his new role as GM, JOE will help steer MISSING PIECE GROUP as we continue to expand. In promoting BRETT LOEB to Label Manager, we’re doubling down on our continuing commitment to build this division of the company. BRETT will direct all aspects of campaigns for our in-house label. And having MICHELLE come on board to help spearhead our NASHVILLE business has been a game changer for the company. NASHVILLE has been a second home for MISSING PIECE since its inception, and with MICHELLE on board, I’m fully confident about our continued growth there.”

SIVICK said, "This year marks my nine-year anniversary with MISSING PIECE GROUP, and I am eternally grateful to MICHAEL KRUMPER and my colleagues past and present for the opportunity to grow within this company. As General Manager, I look forward to continuing the company’s organic and thoughtful growth, while continuing to stay involved with all aspects of our publicity campaigns. To all of the clients I’ve had the privilege of working with over the years, I truly thank you for trusting MISSING PIECE GROUP with your art.”

LOEB commented, “Since I joined the team in 2014, the label side of MISSING PIECE has become an increasing focus for the company. Over the past few years, I’ve led much of the operations, marketing, and project management for label releases, and I’m excited to take on the new title of Label Manager for MISSING PIECE RECORDS. I look forward to my new responsibilities, growing the label side of the business, while continuing my work with publicity and marketing clients.”

STEELE added, “NASHVILLE is my hometown, and it’s where I’ve spent my career as a publicist, so I’m excited for the opportunity to represent MISSING PIECE here. We work with a wide range of NASHVILLE-based talent, and I look forward to continuing to expand our presence in town.”

