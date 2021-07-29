New Satellite

SIRIUSXM has finished in-orbit testing of its new SXM-8 satellite built by MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES, and the satellite is now ready for service. The satellite is the ninth built by MAXAR for SIRIUSXM and was launched on a SPACEX Falcon 9 rocket into orbit on JUNE 8th.

“We are proud of our longstanding relationship with SIRIUSXM and excited to see SXM-8 ready for service to bring entertainment to millions of SIRIUSXM subscribers,” said MAXAR SVP/Space Programs Delivery CHRIS JOHNSON. “The entire MAXAR team is committed to excellence, and playing a role in the success of our customers’ missions is what drives us every day.”

“We are committed to enhancing our satellite fleet and ability to deliver the best audio entertainment, traffic, weather, data and information services for years to come,” said SIRIUSXM SVP/Satellite and Repeater Systems Engineering and Operations BRIDGET NEVILLE. “We congratulate our engineering team, MAXAR and SPACEX on a successful launch and commissioning.”

The new satellite will extend SIRIUSXM satellite capability through at least 2036.

