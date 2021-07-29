The Piano Boys

GREEN HILL MUSIC GROUP has inked a distribution partnership with the UTAH-based classical pop quartet THE PIANO GUYS. The partnership will bring the fan favorite musical group to listeners of GREEN HILL content around the world.

THE PIANO GUYS are made up of pianist/songwriter JON SCHMIDT, cellist/songwriter STEVEN SHARP NELSON, producer/videographer PAUL ANDERSON, and music producer/songwriter AL VAN DER BEEK. The four came together with the goal of making a positive impact of people all over the world through music videos. The group has a massive online following, including over a million followers on PANDORA, two million monthly listeners on PANDORA, and 6.9 million followers on YOUTUBE.

NELSON said, “We are so grateful for this new partnership that has empowered us to recenter and refocus on content creation. Our greatest joy has always been to serve as the soundtrack to someone's day in hopes of making it a little more positive. We love our new team that we get to work with it taking this musical mission to the next level.”

GREEN HILL GM, BLAKE DAVIS added, "We could not be more excited about the distribution partnership with THE PIANO GUYS. THE PIANO GUYS are an established force in the contemporary classical music space and have captured audiences all around the world with their unique spin on popular music for the past decade. We look forward to working with them and continuing to propel the brand forward."

