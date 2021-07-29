RJ Rose (Photo: KRVR)

THRESHOLD COMMUNICATIONS Adult Hits KRVR (THE RIVER CLASSIC HITS 105.5)/MODESTO-STOCKTON, CA afternoon on-air personality RJ Rose is signing off. Today will be his last at the station.

The 32-year radio vet has spent his entire career in the MODESTO market, the last two decades at KRVR.

While at THE RIVER, RJ earned Best Radio Personality from 209 MAGAZINE, and helped the station win RADIO & RECORDS' Smooth Jazz Station Of The Year in 2006, and recently won Best Radio Station 2021 from 209 MAGAZINE. RJ made the transition from our original format of Smooth Jazz to our Classic Hits format. THE RIVER has had the same airstaff in all dayparts since being a Smooth Jazz station, which was over 12 years ago.

Another market veteran will be taking his place starting MONDAY, AUGUST 2nd. DAVE MAZZY started at KJOY/STOCKTON in the mid '80s, and has spent most of those years working at CLEAR CHANNEL/iHEART in MODESTO at B-93, SUNNY 102 and ROCK 96.7





