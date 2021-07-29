(L-R) Lady Jade, DeDe McGuire, J.J. Williamson

SERVICE BROADCASTING GROUP (SBG) Urban KKDA (K104)/DALLAS is looking for a 4th person to add to the “DEDE IN THE MORNING” show with DEDE MCGUIRE. The show is also nationally syndicated via COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS.

Head of Content/Brand Mgr. GEORGE “GEO” COOK said, “The momentum and success of DEDE IN THE MORNING continues to grow, now approaching 60 markets. We are expanding DEDE's cast to include a new Co-host/4th Mic position, based here in DALLAS at the K104 studios and the SBG CONTENT FACTORY in the ARLINGTON ENTERTAINMENT DISTRICT.”

"We're launching a new national talent search for an interesting and diverse high-impact personality who can join our award-winning host DEDE MCGUIRE and her co-hosts, LADY JADE and COMEDIAN J.J. WILLIAMSON, to create more fun and laughs on DEDE IN THE MORNING."

Applicants are being instructed to email their video to show why they should be considered for the opening. In addition, send along a resume package that includes an audio demo (aircheck), social media links, and podcast audio clips to SBG HR Mgr. DEBBIE HENRY at debbie.henry@K104fm.com.

