As college athletes explore new opportunities for marketing their names, images, and likenesses, BROADCAST MEDIA News-Talk KFKA-A/GREELEY-FORT COLLINS, CO is giving some of them the chance to host radio shows as part of the newly-launched "KFKA Player Network." The first athlete to be featured is COLORADO STATE defensive lineman ELLISON HUBBARD, who is hosting "THE ELLISON HUBBARD SHOW" as part of GM BRADY HULL's midday show. HUBBARD will appear MONDAYS at 1p (MT) starting MONDAY (8/2), and the show-within-a-show will be sponsored by KRAZY KARL'S PIZZA.

HUBBARD said, “It means a lot to have my own show as it’s a passion of mine to be in the media industry.”

HULL added that HUBBARD “is not only one heck of a football player, he’s an outstanding young man. I am so pumped that we can give listeners a players prospective as we go through the football season.”

