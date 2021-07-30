Celebrating 25 Years Of Self-Titled Album

It was 25 years ago TODAY that SUBLIME’s self-titled album was released after the untimely passing of lead singer BRADLEY NOWELL, spawning timeless hits like "What I Got," "Santeria," and "Wrong Way." The iconic album continues to connect with fans a quarter-century after its initial release, as the music endures and new generations discover SUBLIME. To celebrate the 25th anniversary, the band’s management SURFDOG/DKM in conjunction with UMe have arranged a number of special releases and events, plus new merch with LIVE NATION and other partners to commemorate the milestone.

SUBLIME has partnered with Z2 COMICS to create SUBLIME: $5 AT THE DOOR with brand-new cover artwork by SUBLIME family members OPIE ORTIZ and DJ PRODUCT ©1969 with them doing a book signing on SATURDAY AUGUST 14th at ATOMIC BASEMENT COMICS in LONG BEACH, CA. A limited edition of ALESMITH cans of SUBLIME MEXICAN LAGER featuring the new artwork from the band’s OG sun artist, OPIE ORTIX that’s also featured on the cover of the graphic novel.

In addition, TRAVIS BARKER is currently in the studio producing covers, remixes and collaborating with artists of all genres to reimagine various SUBLIME songs from the 1996 self-titled album.

Find more on SUBLIME's 25th Anniversary here.

SUBLIME art legend OPIE ORTIZ explains the history of the self-titled album cover in a "Behind The Album Cover" below.

