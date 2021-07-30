The Ace & TJ Family

On SEPTEMBER 1st, PACIFIC BROADCASTING GROUP, INC. Classic Rock WXRC (95.7 THE RIDE)/CHARLOTTE-HICKORY, NC will add THE ACE & TJ FAMILY and their new digital radio program ‘ACE TJ 5G.' The new programming creates hourly: 60 second radio ‘vignettes’ for music-centric radio stations.

ACE stated, “It’s incredible that we have found a partner with vision and the willingness to break new ground and try something totally different. We are very thankful!”

“I can’t tell you how refreshing it is to find someone who believes in our product enough that he is willing to sign on and break new ground with us. Here’s to colossal success for all of us!” TJ added.

The Radio Button CEO ADAM GOODMAN commented, “THE RIDE truly is, with its massive signal across most of Western NORTH CAROLINA, one of the last independent radio stations in AMERICA and the best possible home for THE ACE & TJ FAMILY."

For information, contact ADAM GOODMAN at (843) 212-6522 ALG@RadioButtonNetwork.com.





