"The Key Of C"

THE ONSITE FOUNDATION, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity and leader in emotional health education and resources, has partnered with MUSICARES to create and host a first-of-its-kind workshop for music industry professionals, titled “The Key of C.” The three-day workshop, taking place SEPTEMBER 1st-4th, is designed to help music industry professionals affected by COVID process the trauma and sense of loss from the past year, break the cycles that keep them stuck and unable to move forward, and provide a new sense of clarity, freedom and direction.

The event will take place at ONSITE WORKSHOPS in CUMBERLAND FURNACE, TN, and will be available on a scholarship basis to musicians, singer/songwriters, engineers, stagehands, managers, tour bus drivers, A&R reps, agents, makeup artists, venue managers, live crews, and anyone else who is currently working or has worked in the music industry and has been affected by the recent pandemic.

“The music industry was greatly affected by COVID, as individuals lost their sense of security and identity, experienced tremendous loss and grief, and struggled to cope with the loss of control over their own destiny,” said FLYTEVU's LAURA HUTFLESS, Pres. of The ONSITE FOUNDATION Board of Directors. “We are so thankful that MUSICARES has stepped up to help us meet this overwhelming need with financial resources.”

“As the leading music charity, MUSICARES is dedicated to supporting music people in times of crisis and beyond,” said LAURA SEGURA, Executive Dir. of MUSICARES. “We’re excited to partner with The ONSITE FOUNDATION and create these important tools as part of our continued efforts to help music people recover and come back stronger after the pandemic.”

The workshop will provide tools, resources, and educational sessions that will guide individuals back to center, finding their true selves and a future filled with possibilities. Apply here.

