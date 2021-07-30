Rashaud Thomas

RASHAUD THOMAS, longtime APD/MD at PRESS COMMUNICATIONS Top 40 WBBO (B98.5)/MONMOUTH-OCEAN has been promoted to PD, effective immediately. He’ll retain his afternoon drive air shift, as well.

He arrived at the JERSEY SHORE in 2015 from cross-state Top 40 WPST/TRENTON for middays and MD duties, seguing to afternoons and adding APD stripes the following year.

THOMAS told ALL ACCESS, “It feels great to get this vote of confidence as so many things are changing in the industry. I’m excited to continue my career at the JERSEY SHORE!”

