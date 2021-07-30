Redeveloping In Toronto

LIVE NATION CANADA will redevelop their BUDWEISER STAGE at ONTARIO PLACE in TORONTO into a year-round live music and performance venue with 20,000 outdoor capacity and 9,000 indoor.

The redesigned amphitheatre at ONTARIO PLACE will be designed and built using strategies aimed at improving performance in energy savings, water efficiency, greenhouse gas emissions reduction, improved indoor environmental quality, and care of resources and sensitivity to their impacts. The new facility is expected to be completed by 2030.

LIVE NATION CANADA Chairman RILEY O'CONNOR commented, "The redevelopment of the amphitheatre into a year-round venue means that fans will have increased opportunities to enjoy the live experience in our city. We’ve been making memories at BUDWEISER STAGE for 25 years now, and we look forward to bringing even more music to TORONTO."

