Coppinger

SAGA’s ASHEVILLE RADIO GROUP Triple A WOXL-HD2-W251AO (98.1 THE RIVER)/ASHEVILLE, NC has just promoted JORDAN COPPINGER TO APD/MD. She replaces the exiting WHITELY ALBURY.

COPPINGER has been with the ASHEVILLE RADIO GROUP for over nine years and was most recently a member of the group's MIX 96.5 afternoon drive team. Prior, she was a RIVER on-air personality and is now doing the 1-6p air shift back on THE RIVER in addition to her programming duties.

OM NEAL SHARPE said, “We are excited to have JORDAN return – she just loves THE RIVER!”

COPPINGER said, “Radio has the power to help people forget their troubles … I’m ready to make someone’s day today.”

COPPINGER can be reached at (828) 210-8547, or by email at jcoppinger@avlradio.com.

