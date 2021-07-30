Still On Schedule

ALL ACCESS has learned that some of the speakers and attendees for next week's PODCAST MOVEMENT in NASHVILLE have pulled out of the in-person portion of the conference due to concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant, but co-founder DAN FRANKS says that the conference is still scheduled to go ahead with the in-person event alongside the virtual version and that the vast majority of sessions and attendees are still ready to go.

FRANKS told ALL ACCESS, "While we've definitely had a handful of sessions that have had to convert to virtual presentations, as of this morning 90% of our sessions are still scheduled to happen as planned.

"We've also seen a similar percentage of in-person attendees convert to virtual attendance. However, by-and-large, we've been getting feedback from most who are registered that they're ready to get back to networking and learning at PODCAST MOVEMENT again, even if it means with a bit more social distancing or masks than the last time they were together.

"We are continuing to monitor everything as it evolves, as our ultimate goal is to not only provide an amazing experience for everyone next week, but to do it in as safe a way as possible. And we're excited to do that starting on TUESDAY."

