Oak Ridge Boys (Photo:Brandon Wood of IndieBling Studios)

The OAK RIDGE BOYS will be headlining the GRAND OLE PRIX show, following THE BIG MACHINE MUSIC CITY GRAND PRIX on SUNDAY, AUGUST 8th. They will sub for previously announced headliner ALAN JACKSON, who has pulled out due to what the event is describing as "tour-related travel logistics." The concert will wrap up the three-day racing event set for downtown NASHVILLE.

The OAKS join previously announced performers DANIELLE BRADBERY, CALLISTA CLARK, RILEY GREEN and JUSTIN MOORE (NET NEWS 5/29).

"We are honored and, to be quite honest, very excited about performing in NASHVILLE after the GRAND PRIX," said the OAK RIDGE BOYS' JOE BONSALL. "Thank you GRAND OLE OPRY for inviting us to take part in this historical event. Let’s go racing, NASHVILLE!"

The concert will start at 7p (CT) on the main stage, adjacent to the Fan Zone and sponsor display area near the pedestrian bridge. All concerts are included with individual tickets and three-day passes. For more information visit musiccitygp.com. Limited single day grandstand tickets, general admission tickets, and festival add-ons are available at musiccitygp.com/tickets, Ticketmaster.com, or by calling the TENNESSEE TITANS' ticket office at (615) 565-4650.

