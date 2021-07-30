Kanye West: Debuting 'Donda' (Photo: s_bukley / Shutterstock)

KANYE WEST will present yet another release event for his new "Donda" album at ATLANTA's MERCEDES-BENZ STADIUM on THURSDAY, AUGUST 5th at 9p (ET). Tickets go on sale today at 10a ET at TICKETMASTER.COM Prices range from $30 to $75. The event's creative directionis by ERMNA GVASALIA.

The album was originally scheduled to come out on FRIDAY, JULY 23rd, with a similar event at MERCEDES-BENZ ATLANTA on JULY 22nd. YEEZY has reportedly been staying at the ATLANTA stadium while planning to introduce the new album, named after his mother, now scheduled for an AUGUST 6th release, according to the hip-hop entrepreneur.





« see more Net News