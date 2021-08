Tennessee Radio Hall Of Fame

The TENNESSEE RADIO HALL OF FAME held its annual induction ceremony SATURDAY night (7/31) at the EMBASSY SUITES HOTEL & CONVENTION CENTER in MURFREESBORO, TN, combining inductions for the classes of 2020 and 2021 due to last year's COVID-related cancellation. Here is a list of the previously-announced winners:

CLASS OF 2020

CAREER INDUCTEES

ANDY & ALISON, WIVK/KNOXVILLE

MIKE BEVERLY, 3 RIVERS RADIO GROUP

SCOTT CHASE, WSKZ/CHATTANOOGA

RON OLSON, WHRK/WMC/WRVR/MEMPHIS

MIKE KEITH, TENNESSEE TITANS/VOLS RADIO NETWORK

SKIP WOOLWINE, WRVU/WLAC/WSM/NASHVILLE



LEGACY INDUCTEES

AUBREY GUY, WMPS/WMC/MEMPHIS

J. BAZZEL MULL, WROL/WNOX/WLAC/KNOXVILLE/NASHVILLE

W.A. WILSON, WOPI/BRISTOL

WOODY PHILLIPS,WSMT/WHUB SPARTA/COOKEVILLE

GENE NOBLES, WLAC/NASHVILLE

CLAUDE TOMLINSON, WIVK/NASHVILLE





CLASS OF 2021

CAREER INDUCTEES

HALLERIN HILTON HILL, WOKI/WGFX KNOXVILLE/NASHVILLE

SHANNON McCOMBS, WKDF/GRAND OLE OPRY/XM NASHVILE

BOBBY O'DAY, WDIA/MEMPHIS

COLEMAN WALKER,WCOR/WANT/LEBANON



LEGACY INDUCTEES

GEORGE LAPIDES, WHER/WHBQ/MEMPHIS

J. KAREN THOMAS, WYHY/NASHVILLE

BILL HANEY, Voice of UT MARTIN/WKBJ/MARTIN

W.L. PETE NININGER, BRISTOL BROADCASTING COMPANY





20/21 LEGENDARY STATION OF THE YEAR

WHBQ/MEMPHIS



20/21 LUTHER COMMUNITY SERVICE AWARD

WCLE/CLEVELAND

« see more Net News