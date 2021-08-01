Acquiring StageIt

Music technology company VNUE is acquiring online concert platform STAGEIT.

The deal will add over $9 million in revenue and “hundreds of thousands” of live music fans and complementary technology to VNUE’s portfolio.

STAGEIT was launched in 2010 by musician EVAN LOWENSTEIN, who has served as Executive Chairman since music executive STEPHEN WHITE joined as CEO in 2020.

The STAGEIT service is complementary with VNUE’s set.fm “instant live” mobile and web platform, and the company will add a feature that allows fans to purchase the audio of the performance immediately after the show.

In 2020, STAGEIT hosted 6,280 shows, paid out over $7m to artists and generated more than $9.2m in gross revenues, according to the company. The platform has over 58,000 performers and over 900,000 users from 135 countries.

VNUE CEO ZACH BAIR commented, “The acquisition of STAGEIT represents the first step in a multi-pronged plan to grow the business and enhance shareholder value, as I have committed to since day one.

“The company will pursue both organic and inorganic opportunities that are synergistic, and with STAGEIT, we have incredible synergy not just with the STAGEIT platform and how we can integrate with our existing content platforms such as set.fm, but with the incredible leadership and talent pool that we will now have access to in order to move our SOUNDSTR technology forward.”

STAGEIT CEO STEPHEN WHITE added, “VNUE, as their name suggests, has been creating a platform for artists, labels, rights holders and venue operators that enhances revenue and helps resolve complex rights compliance.

“The addition of STAGEIT will enable the first full monetization suite for venues, festivals and events that will make it simple for our clients and operators to generate more revenue and embrace the hybrid future that livestreaming provides.

“We couldn’t be more excited to join ZACH and the VNUE team and to help push this vision forward.”

« see more Net News