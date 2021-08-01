Slip.Stream: Raising Money.

Music licensing startup SLIP.STREAM has raised $3.25m in an initial funding round, led by THIRD PRIME with participation from LIGHTSHED VENTURES, OPERATOR PARTNERS and DASH FUND.

The "creator safe music platform" was launched by DAVID CARSON, JINGLE PUNKS founder DAN DEMOLE and JESSE KORWIN.

The platform offers a copyright-safe library of over 50,000 tracks and 40,000 sound effects, filled with “real music from real artists”.

Co-CEO CARSON founded FUSE music television, the rock channel that was later sold to JENNIFER LOPEZ’s NUVOtv for $226 million.

Co-CEO DEMOLE said: “As the creator economy has exploded, music rights are a major point of confusion and frustration in the marketplace for creators.

“SLIP.STREAM removes that friction by making it easy for our users to find great music for whatever they’re creating… a game stream, a vlog, or a podcast… it doesn’t matter,”

“I’m excited to be working with the group of investors we’ve assembled – their skillset is an amazing mix of institutional smarts and deep entrepreneurial experience.

“Also, it’s nice to have THIRD PRIME on our team again [they funded JINGLE PUNKS]; having folks you trust and have a shorthand with really enables us to focus solely on growing the business.”

Added LIGHTSHED VENTURES General Partner RICH GREENFIELD, “The creator economy is one of the most exciting trends LIGHTSHED sees across the TMT landscape today, with every major tech platform now aggressively courting creators.

“SLIP.STREAM is capitalizing on the rise of the creator economy, empowering creators to combine their video creations with a unique and diverse catalog of music.”

« see more Net News