Exclusive Analysis From Anthony Acampora

Industry insiders receive ALL ACCESS' exclusive MEDIABASE chart recap analysis in their e-mail box every MONDAY morning. How about you? This week's data from ANTHONY ACAMPORA, Partner MUSICRUNCH/RADIOCRUNCH and MEDIABASE Charts Consultant:

Top 40: Rodrigo 'Good' Holds Top Spot, 'deja vu' Top 3, ' 'traitor' Soars; Kid Laroi/Bieber Top 10; Doja/Weeknd Top 15; Camila Top 20

* OLIVIA RODRIGO spends a 2nd week at #1 with "good 4 u" and is up another 211 spins

* Meanwhile, she now has two of the top three songs as "deja vu" moves 4*-3* and is +876 spins

* THE KID LAROI & JUSTIN BIEBER are top 10 in their fourth week on the chart with "Stay," moving 13*-9* and are +1566 spins

* DOJA CAT & THE WEEKND enter the top 15 with "You Right," moving 17*-14* and are +903 spins

* CAMILA CABELLO is top 20 in her second week with "Don't Go Yet," up 30*-20* and +2695 spins

* KANE BROWN X BLACKBEAR go top 25, up 31*-24* with "Memory," up 947 spins

* BILLIE EILISH goes top 25 with "NDA"

* POP SMOKE and DUA LIPA post a double digit jump, leaping 37*-27* with "Demeanor," up 796 spins

* MAROON 5 goes top 30 with "Lost," up 32*-26* and +462 spins

* OLIVIA RODRIGO scores the biggest chart jump of the week, up 40*-29* with "traitor," up 645 spins

* NORMANI hits the top 30 with "Wild Side," up 39*-30* and +545 spins, featuring CARDI B

* A big debut for LIL NAS X & JACK HARLOW at 32* with "INDUSTRY BABY," and up 1153 spins

* MANESKIN enter at 34* with "Beggin" at +639 spins

* BAZZI is back and enters at 35* with "I Like That" and is +908 spins

* TWENTY ONE PILOTS jump on at 37* with "Saturday" at +397 spins

* TESHER X JASON DERULO debut at 39* with "Jalebi Baby"

Rhythmic: Roddy Ricch Holds #1; Kali Runner Up; Doja Cat/Weeknd Top 10; Wale/Chris Brown Top 15; Yung Bleu/Chris Brown, Don Toliver Top 20

* RODDY RICCH posts a 2nd week at #1 with "Late At Night" and is up 204 spins

* KALI UCHIS is now the runner up with "Telepatia" up 3*-2*

* DOJA CAT & THE WEEKND enter the top 10 with "You Right," moving 11*-8*, up 437 spins in their 5th week on the chart

* WALE and CHRIS BROWN go top 15 with "Angles," up 16*-13* and +363 spins

* YUNG BLEU also teams with CHRIS BROWN as "Baddest" hits the top 20, up 21*-19* and is +153 spins

* DON TOLIVER goes top 20 with "What You Need," up 23*-20*

* POP SMOKE leaps 31*-21* with "Demeanor," featuring DUA LIPA, and is up 681 spins

* NORMANI and CARDI B vault 37*-23* with "Wild Side," up at +605 spins

* LIL NAS X & JACK HARLOW also have the top debut at Rhythmic, entering at 36* with "INDUSTRY BABY," up 632 spins

* POP SMOKE teams with CHRIS BROWN on "Woo Baby," entering at 37* and is +205 spins

* MONEYBAGG YO's "Wockesha" debuts at 39* and is +140 spins

* BLXST enters at 35* with "Chosen," featuring TY DOLLA $IGN and TYGA, at +294 spins

* WIZKID debuts at 36* with "Essence," featuring TEMS, growing 234 spins

* NORMANI also debuts on the Rhythmic chart at 37* with "Wild Side" featuring CARDI B and is up 507 spins

* TRINIDAD CARDONA has the final debut at 39* with "Dinero"

Urban: Khaled/Lil Baby/DaBaby #1; Roddy Runner Up; Moneybagg Yo, BIA Top 10; Wizkid, Wale/Chris Brown Top 15

* DJ KHALED takes over the top spot, moving 3*-1* with "Every Chance I Get," featuring LIL BABY and DABABY, at +524 spins

* RODDY RICCH is the new runner up with "Late At Night," as he moves 4*-2* and is +773 spins

* MONEYBAGG YO goes top 10 with "Wockesha," surging 13*-8* and is up 614 spins

* BIA also goes top 10 with "Whole Lotta Money," up 11*-9* and is +353 spins

* WIZKID is top 15 with "Essence," featuring DEMS, up 20*-13* and +495 spins

* WALE also goes top 15 with "Angles," featuring CHRIS BROWN - climbing 19*-15* and is up 277

* BRENT FAIYAZ is top 20, up 21*-18* with "Wasting Time," featuring DRAKE - up 450 spins

* DOJA CAT and the WEEKND score the top debut at 30* with "You Right," at +185 spins

* DON TOLIVER enter at 31* with "What You Need" at +140 spins

* NORMANI and CARDI B come aboard at 37* with "Wild Side," up 427 spins

* BIG MALI debuts at 39* with "Hear Me"

* MK XYZ enters at 40* with "One Time"

Hot AC: Dua Lipa Returns To #1; Sheeran Top 3; Duncan Top 10; Big Red Machine/Taylor Top 15; Nelly/Florida Georgia Line, Lil Nas X Top 20

* DUA LIPA's "Levitating" again returns to the top spot at Hot AC

* ED SHEERAN's "Bad Habits" goes top 3, up 6*-3* and is up 285 spins

* Newcomer DUNCAN LAURENCE hits the top 10 with "Arcade," moving 11*-10* and is up 193 spins

* BIG RED MACHINE & TAYLOR SWIFT hit the top 15 in their fifth week, up 16*-15* with "Renegades," at +278 spins

* NELLY & FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE go top 20 in their 23rd week with "Lil Bit" up 21*-19*

* Also top 20 is LIL NAS X with "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)," rising 23*-20* at +234 spins

* THE KID LAROI & JUSTIN BIEBER soar 40*-24* with "Stay," up 462 spins

* CAMILA CABELLO scores the top debut at 33* with "Don't Go Yet" - up 325 spins

* KELSEA BALLERINI & LANY enter at 39* with "I Quit Drinking"

Active Rock: Rise Against New #1; All Good Things Runner Up; Volbeat Top 5; Pretty Reckless, Evanescence Top 10

* RISE AGAINST are the new #1 with "Nowhere Generation," up 2*-1* and +121 spins

* ALL GOOD THINGS are the new runner up, moving 3*-2* with "For The Glory," at +60 spins

* VOLBEAT go top 5 with "Wait A Minute My Girl," up 6*-5* and +131 spins

* PRETTY RECKLESS go top 10 with "Only Love Can Save Me Now," up 11*-8* and are +115 spins

* EVANESCENCE also enter the top 10 with "Better Without You," moving 12*-9* and up 108 spins

* DAUGHTRY hit the top 15 with "Heavy Is The Crown," climbing 16*-13* and is +104 spins

* DEAD POET SOCIETY enters the top 20 with ".CoDA.," up 22*-20*

* SEETHER vault 34*-22* with "Wasteland," and are +202 spins

* IRON MAIDEN surge 40*-32* with "The Writing On The Wall," at +73 spins

* COHEED AND CAMBRIA debut at 36* with "Shoulders" at +135 spins

* THRICE enters at 37* with "Scavengers" at +113 spins

* The third new entry at 38* is "Supercharged" by AYRON JONES at +89 spins

Alternative: Weezer Hold Top Spot; Modest Mouse Runner Up; Girl In Red Top 3; Twenty One Pilots Top 5; Willow, Bastille Top 15

* WEEZER hold the top spot for a 3rd week with "All My Favorite Songs"

* MODEST MOUSE are now in the runner up spot, going 4*-2* with "We Are Between," up 147 spins

* GIRL IN RED go top 3 with "Serotonin," up 6*-3* and are +186 spins

* TWENTY ONE PILOTS have another top 5 hit with "Saturday," up 7*-5* and are +209 spins

* WILLOW go top 15 with "transparentsoul," featuring TRAVIS BARKER, up 17*-14* and are +140 spins

* BASTILLE also hit the top 15 with "Distorted Light Beam," rising 18*-15* and is up 145 spins

* IMAGINE DRAGONS go top 20 with "Wrecked," leaping 21*-16* and are +258 spins

* FOO FIGHTERS hit the top 20 with "Making A Fire," moving 24*-19* and are +234 spins

* WALK THE MOON go top 30 with "Can You Handle My Love?," up 36*-29* and is up 204 spins

* MANESKIN scores a debut at 32* with "I Wanna Be Your Slave" at +449 spins

* GREEN DAY debut at 39* with "Pollyanna"

* GRABBITZ enter at 40* with "Pigs In The Sky"

Triple A: Lorde Hold Top Spot; Mayer Runner Up; Vance Joy Top 5; Japanese Breakfast, Bleachers Top 10

* LORDE holds the top spot with "Solar Power" for a 2nd week

* JOHN MAYER is the new runner up, moving 4*-2* with "Last Train Home," up 54 spins

* VANCE JOY goes top 5, up 6*-5* with "Missing Piece," up 40 spins

* JAPENESE BREAKFAST hit the top 10 with "Be Sweet," motoring 12*-9*

* Also now top 10 at Alternative and Triple A are BLEACHERS with "Stop Making This Hurt," up 13*-10*

* THE MARIAS go top 15 with "Hush," up 19*-14* and +53 spins

* GANG OF YOUTHS go top 20, up 25*-18* with "the angel of 8th avenue," up 80 spins

* THE RECORD COMPANY score an impressive debut at 19* with "How High," up 76 spins

* IMAGINE DRAGONS debut at 21* with "Wrecked," up 74 spins

* BRANDI CARLILE enters at 28* with "Right On Time," up 136 spins

« see more Net News