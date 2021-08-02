Williamson

J.T. WILLIAMSON, longtime midday host on the SUPERTALK MISSISSIPPI statewide News-Talk network, died SATURDAY (7/31). He was 52 and had been battling lymphoma.

WILLIAMSON joined SUPERTALK flagship WFMN/JACKSON, MS in 1997 after stints at several stations in MISSISSIPPI; after hosting a NASCAR show on the station, he began co-hosting the midday show with DAVE INGRAM in 2002 and later hosted the show solo.

In JANUARY 2020, WILLIAMSON was diagnosed with lymphoma, and suffered cardiac attests due to a blood clot while preparing for treatment; he recovered enough to begin treatment for the cancer but remained off the air, with GERARD GIBERT filling in.

