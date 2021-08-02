Podcast Monitor

MEDIA MONITORS has added podcast monitoring to its offerings.

Pres./CEO PHILIPPE GENERALI said, “Podcast listeners are some of the most engaged consumers of audio entertainment and news. Advertisers know that, and the money increasingly poured into podcasting is the best proof. After months of research using artificial intelligence and data science, it is time for MEDIA MONITORS to shed a credible light on who the podcasting advertisers are.”

The company claims that it is analyzing "all episodes of thousands of the most popular national podcasts downloaded across multiple markets" for advertising instances, including top Spanish-language podcasts. Users can filter the results by ad placement within episodes, dynamically inserted or host read ads, and baked-in versus prerecorded.

« see more Net News