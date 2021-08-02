Coming In October

iHEARTMEDIA is bringing back iHEARTRADIO's FIESTA LATINA as an in-person event on OCTOBER 16 at the AMWAY CENTER in ORLANDO, FL. Last year's event was a virtual event. This year's iHEARTRADIO FIESTA LATINA features LUIS FONSI, WISIN & YANDEL, PRINCE ROYCE, LUIS FONSI, NATTI NATASHA, ZION & LENNOX, LUNAY, MARIAH ANGELIQ, and a special performance from J BALVIN, with more to be announced.

Five-time GRAMMY nominee and five-time LATIN GRAMMY winner LUIS FONSI will get the iHEARTRADIO CORAZÓN LATINO AWARD at the event with LIVEXLIVE will exclusively stream.

iHEARTLATINO Pres. and Chief Creative Officer and iHEARTRADIO air personality ENRIQUE SANTOS will host.

SANTOS commented, "Nothing matches the energy of live Latin music. After a wonderful virtual event in 2020, we are excited to be back in person at the AMWAY CENTER with a truly impressive lineup. We are especially excited to present LUIS FONSI with the IHEARTRADIO CORAZÓN LATINO AWARD, for his dedication to uplifting the Latin community and sharing Latin culture around the world."

Tickets go on sale THURSDAY at TICKETMASTER.COM. You can get more information at iHeartRadio.com/fiesta.

« see more Net News