Best Of Tampa Bay

BEASLEY MEDIA Spanish Contemporary WYUU (92.5 MAX!MA)/TAMPA is presenting the 3RD ANNUAL THE BEST OF TAMPA BAY (LO MEJOR DE TAMPA BAY). This year's listener survey features over 40 categories. A sampling of the categories are:

-Mejor Playa Para Solteros/ Best Beach for Singles

-Mejor Equipo Deportivo Local/ Best Local Sports Team

-Mejor Sandwich Cubano/ Best Cuban Sandwich

-Mejor Mofongo/ Best Mofongo

-Mejor Food Truck/ Best Food Truck

Nominations are being accepted through MONDAY, AUGUST 23rd. The voting period will be from MONDAY, AUGUST 30th – MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 20th. Winners will be named on FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 24th.

WYUU (92.5 MAX!MA) PD NIO FERNANDEZ commented, "Though 2020 brought many limitations because of the pandemic, we remained significantly impressed with the success this contest bolstered in its second year. We anticipate this year will be the most successful yet. Aside from the ability to vote and express your tastes and favorite spots in TAMPA through our digital platform, this contest also encourages the participants to explore and discover new things and places which ultimately benefit everyone!"

Details and contest rules are available at www.LoMejorDeTampaBay.com.

« see more Net News