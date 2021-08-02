Three Main Awards Were Given

BROADCAST MUSIC INC. (BMI) celebrated the top songs in Contemporary Christian music.



The Song of the Year award went to “Way Maker,” written by SINACH and published by CAPITOL CMG PUBLISHING. In 2020, it won the GMA Dove Award for Song of the Year, making SINACH the first NIGERIAN Christian artist to win the award. The LEELAND and MICHAEL W. SMITH versions entered the BILLBOARD Hot Christian Chart in the top ten, making that the first time in history for two versions of the same song to be in the top 10.

For the third straight year, the Songwriter of the Year award went to ETHAN HULSE, who wrote “Rescue Story,” “Stand In Your Love” and “The Father’s House.” In 2019, HULSE won his first BMI Award and was also named Songwriter of the Year.



CAPITOL CMG took home the Publisher of the Year award by having the highest percentage of copyright ownership of the year’s most-performed songs, including the hits “Believer,” “Burn the Ships,” “Dead Man Walking,” “God’s Not Done With You,” “Holy Water,” “Let It Rain (Is There Anybody),” “See a Victory,” “Stand In Your Love,” “The Blessing,” “The Father’s House,” “Way Maker,” and “You Are Loved."



AVP, Creative, BMI NASHVILLE LESLIE ROBERTS shared, “The BMI Christian Awards is one of our favorite annual celebrations, but it is especially meaningful after the events of the last year. Throughout this time, each and every one of these extraordinary songwriters has used their gift to uplift others. BMI is so proud to honor the creators of the inspirational songs of hope and faith that bring comfort to so many around the world. I'm hopeful that we will all be together again to celebrate in person next year.”



Hear and see all of the winners here.

« see more Net News