Country music legend MARTY STUART has signed an exclusive publishing deal with SHELTERED MUSIC PUBLISHING, the NASHVILLE branch of LANCE FREED's ALL CLEAR MUSIC.

The five-time GRAMMY-winner and COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAMER holds himself to the standard of always having a musical project in the works. STUART's current project is his new, 20-song acoustic collection, "Songs I Sing In The Dark," along with an upcoming album with his FABULOUS SUPERLATIVES band, "Altitude." He's also finishing up a currently untitled 20-song original collection with the band that is being described as a "cinematic surf record."

“When I met with MARTY to ask him to join us at SHELTERED MUSIC with our promise to collaborate and help him in all of his future songwriting endeavors, he reached out with open arms and didn’t hesitate to say yes," said SHELTERED MUSIC SVP DARRELL FRANKLIN. "MARTY hasn’t lost a step as a writer or as a performer, and we are honored and privileged that he has agreed to join us.”

"When it’s all said and done, the most important thing is the song," said STUART. "What often invites a great song into the room is an inviting, creative atmosphere, hosted by caring, musical people. You will not find any more loved and respected song men than LANCE FREED and DARRELL FRANKLIN. Such pros, their track records say it all. It is such an honor to join forces with them."

