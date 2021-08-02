Shenoy (Photo: Steven Davy / PRI's The World)

A new local host for NPR's "MORNING EDITION" on BOSTON UNIVERSITY News-Talk WBUR/BOSTON is coming from across town, as WGBH EDUCATIONAL FOUNDATION News-Talk WGBH/BOSTON and PRI's "THE WORLD" Reporter RUPA SHENOY takes over from longtime morning anchor BOB OAKES after LABOR DAY. SHENOY also hosts the "OTHERHOOD" podcast at PRX. OAKES, local host of "MORNING EDITION" on WBUR since 1992, will continue as Senior Correspondent.

WBUR CEO MARGARET LOW said, "This is a magnificent moment for WBUR. BOB OAKES, who has been an essential part of GREATER BOSTON mornings for nearly three decades, is taking a well-deserved victory lap and passing the mic to RUPA. She is a first class journalist and storyteller, with a wonderful on air presence. It is the beginning of an exciting new chapter for WBUR and for our devoted listeners."

“RUPA’s deep and rigorous reporting expertise, including here in BOSTON, her passion for public service journalism and her gift for audio storytelling -- she simply knocked our socks off,” said Executive Editor for News DAN MAUZY. “We are thrilled for her to join the extraordinary team that brings MORNING EDITION to life each morning.”

"I'll miss my amazing colleagues at THE WORLD, and I'm grateful for my time there," added SHENOY. "I'm excited to join the incredible team at WBUR covering the most pressing topics at the forefront of one of the country’s most dynamic regions. It's an honor to succeed BOB OAKES and I'm thrilled to help everyone in BOSTON start their day."

« see more Net News