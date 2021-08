Erickson

The syndicated "ERICK ERICKSON SHOW" has added five new affiliates, all COX MEDIA GROUP News-Talkers.

The weekday show, based at COX's WSB-A-WSBB (95.5 WSB)/ATLANTA, will also be heard on sister News-Talkers WDBO-A-W297BB/ORLANDO; WOKV-F/JACKSONVILLE; KRMG-A-F/TULSA; WHIO-A-F/DAYTON; and WGAU-A-W254CJ/ATHENS, GA.

