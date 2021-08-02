Eddings, Luse

ERIC EDDINGS and BRITTANY LUSE, who battled with GIMLET MEDIA and SPOTIFY over ownership of their podcast "THE NOD," are reviving the pop culture podcast they hosted before joining GIMLET, "FOR COLORED NERDS," this time for SIRIUSXM's STITCHER. LUSE and EDDINGS will co-produce the show, relaunching later this year, with STITCHER, and SXM MEDIA will represent the show for ad sales.

"FOR COLORED NERDS started in my living room in 2014 with a Google Doc and a borrowed mic," said EDDINGS. "It was meant to help BRITTANY and I become closer friends and articulate our view of the culture and history we love. We couldn't have imagined that project would spawn THE NOD and THE NOD WITH BRITTANY AND ERIC on QUIBI. As we make our return to podcasting, words can't express how happy I am that we are bringing back FOR COLORED NERDS and that we get to make it on our terms with incredible support from STITCHER."

"I'm so thrilled to partner with STITCHER as ERIC and I return to the project that first sparked our love of audio," said LUSE. "Launching FOR COLORED NERDS seven years ago quite literally changed our lives. Making the show deepened our friendship, but it also connected us to a beloved constellation of listeners around the world, as well as a podcasting community that has given us so much over the years. I couldn't be more excited to come back to audio with the encouragement of our team at STITCHER, who respect our vision and independence so fiercely."

"BRITTANY and ERIC are such a joy to listen to and to work with, and I could not be happier to be supporting them again," said STITCHER VP/Content PETER CLOWNEY. "We're committed to making SIRIUSXM the best place in podcasting for creators, and deals like this are how we get there."

