Sportscaster JIM GRAY's weekly conversations with football superstars TOM BRADY and LARRY FITZGERALD have been staples of WESTWOOD ONE's NFL MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL coverage for several years, and now GRAY, BRADY, and FITZGERALD are taking their talks to SIRIUSXM for a weekly hour-long show. "LET'S GO!," launching in SEPTEMBER and running through the NFL season, will air on SIRIUSXM MAD DOG RADIO on MONDAYS at 6p (ET) and replay on SIRIUSXM NFL RADIO MONDAY nights; the show will also be available as a podcast.

SIRIUSXM Pres./Chief Content Officer SCOTT GREENSTEIN said, "Adding TOM and LARRY, two of the greatest to ever play the game, to our premium audio roster is tremendously exciting. Our relationship with TOM goes back to the early days of satellite radio when he was one of our first spokesmen, and LARRY is not only one of the greatest receivers of all time but a person any company would be proud to add to its lineup. These conversations will be a must listen for sports fans and beyond every week."

"JIM's knowledge of sports and leadership is second to none," said BRADY, the seven-time SUPER BOWL champion quarterback currently with the TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS. "His instincts, his focus, and his ability to connect with his listeners sets him apart as a broadcaster and I'm grateful to call him a friend. We're thrilled to bring LET'S GO! to SIRIUSXM."

"For all the years we have been together, it has brought me a lot of joy to be on the show with JIM, and to be associated with this Hall of Fame sportscaster," said FITZGERALD, the ARIZONA CARDINALS wide receiver and eleven-time PRO BOWL selectee. "And while we never had the chance to play together, to be radio teammates with the GOAT, TOM BRADY, is as good as it gets. I know with JIM and TOM, we will have a great show for the listeners on SIRIUSXM."

"It has been an honor for me to interview TOM and LARRY since they started playing in the league, and for more than a decade on our show," said GRAY. "It's very rare to hear the detailed thoughts and insights from two of the greatest players in NFL history on a weekly basis. This is what makes the show so special for the fans. The three of us are really looking forward to having our program on SIRIUSXM, and proud to work with the best that radio has to offer."

"TOM and LARRY are generational talents, two of the best to ever play the game," said SIRIUSXM SVP/Sports Programming and Podcasts STEVE COHEN. "We couldn't be more excited to have them on their own SIRIUSXM show, talking directly to our listeners. And with JIM, a multi EMMY AWARD winner and one of the best interviewers in media leading the conversations, our subscribers will be getting terrific insights into the game and more every week."

