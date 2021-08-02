Weekly Data

PODTRAC's weekly podcast listening data for its measured shows for JULY 26-AUGUST 1 showed downloads rising 3% from the previous week but remaining down 18% on a year-to-year basis.

As for growth in "top categories" for PODTRAC measured shows, download growth for the 52-week period from JULY 27, 2020 to AUGUST 1, 2021 was -23% for Arts, -30% for Business, -3% for Comedy, -60% for Education, -21% for History, -23% for News, -20% for Science, -30% for Society & Culture, -8% for Sports, and +32% for True Crime.

Week-to-week growth in 2021 was-3% for Arts, -1% for Business, +10% for Comedy, -4% for Education, -2% for History, +2% for News, 0% for Science, -5% for Society & Culture, +9% for Sports, and +5% for True Crime..

