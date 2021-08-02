Top 10

LOWE'S held onto the lead on MEDIA MONITORS' top 10 national radio advertiser chart for JULY 26-AUGUST 1, while INDEED jumped into second place, pushing iHEARTRADIO promos to third.

The top 10:

LOWE'S (#1 last week; 61557 instances) INDEED (#4; 50517) iHEARTRADIO (#2; 49010) PROGRESSIVE (#3; 47989) MURDER IN ILLINOIS PODCAST (#7; 38398) BABBEL (#5; 37544) BANK OF AMERICA (#8; 35953) SWIFFER (#9; 34766) GEICO (#6; 33868) UPSIDE SERVICES (#23; 31263)

