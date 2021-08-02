-
Lowe's Remains Atop Media Monitors Top 10 National Radio Advertisers Chart For July 26-August 1
August 2, 2021 at 9:17 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
LOWE'S held onto the lead on MEDIA MONITORS' top 10 national radio advertiser chart for JULY 26-AUGUST 1, while INDEED jumped into second place, pushing iHEARTRADIO promos to third.
The top 10:
- LOWE'S (#1 last week; 61557 instances)
- INDEED (#4; 50517)
- iHEARTRADIO (#2; 49010)
- PROGRESSIVE (#3; 47989)
- MURDER IN ILLINOIS PODCAST (#7; 38398)
- BABBEL (#5; 37544)
- BANK OF AMERICA (#8; 35953)
- SWIFFER (#9; 34766)
- GEICO (#6; 33868)
- UPSIDE SERVICES (#23; 31263)