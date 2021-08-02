Sold

CAROLINE SMITH is selling Tejano KAMT (BLAZIN 105)/CHANNING-AMARILLO, TX to VIVA MEDIA, LLC for $355,000. The buyer has been programming KAMT under a time brokerage agreement since 2014.

In another deal yet to appear in the FCC database, veteran radio executive BRAD FUHR is buying LGBTQ+ News-Talk-Dance KGAY-A-K293CL/THOUSAND PALMS-PALM SPRINGS, CA from SUNNYLANDS BROADCASTING for an undisclosed price. FUHR is taking over programming and says he will keep the format and has added JOHN TAYLOR, returning to host mornings, while Brand Manager CHRIS SHEBEL moves to afternoons. FUHR previously founded GAY DESERT GUIDE on the COACHELLA VALLEY and will integrate that property and the #ILOVEGAYPALMSPRINGS podcast into KGAY operations.

Meanwhile, WJBW LLC has applied for Silent STAs for WJBW-A/JUPITER, FL and W229DG/WEST PALM BEACH due to vandalism at the AM site.

iHEARTMEDIA has requested an STA to operate WWTX-A/WILMINGTON, DE with an emergency antenna at 1.1 kw after a falling tree hit a guy anchor and damaged the station's tower.

SANTA CRUZ EDUCATIONAL BROADCASTING FOUNDATION has been granted an STA to operate KFER/SANTA CRUZ at a temporary site to get the station back on the air after almost a year of silence due to wildfires.

PUBLIC BROADCASTING COUNCIL OF CENTRAL NEW YORK has been granted an STA to operate WCNY-F/SYRACUSE with the parameters specified by its construction permit while the documentation it needs to file for program tesr authority remains pending.

VLB BROADCASTING, INC. (ETHNIC RADIO OF LOS BANOS, INC). has closed on the sale of Regional Mexican KQLB (LA JOYA 106.9)/LOS BANOS, CA to GOLDEN PEGASUS, LLC for $325,000.

iHEARTMEDIA spinoff trust ALOHA STATION TRUST II has closed on the donation of Country WYDB (B94.5)/ENGLEWOOD-DAYTON, OH and Classic Hits WRZX (BIG 106.5)/GREENVILLE-DAYTON, OH to DELMARVA EDUCATIONAL ASSOCIATION.

And the AMERICAN CENTER FOR CIVIL JUSTICE,RELIGIOUS LIBERTY & TOLERANCE has closed on the transfer of low power FM WJUI-LP/RAMTOWN, NJ to AMERICAN CENTER FOR CIVIL JUSTICE, INC. for $10.

