-
WNRN/Charlottesville, VA Searching For New MD
by John Schoenberger
August 2, 2021 at 11:05 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
With STU-COMM Triple A WNRN/CHARLOTTESVILLE-RICHMOND, VA current MD LINDSEY GOLDIN exiting for a new job at THE ORCHARD, the station is looking for her replacement.
A minimum of three years on-air experience at a music station is required. Strong interpersonal relationship skills and ability to help plan and execute station promotions and manage volunteer announcers and interns is also a must.
Interested applicants should submit a cover letter and resume to jobs@wnrn.org. Deadline for materials is August 6th.
You can also find the details to apply at ALL ACCESS.