Open MD Slot

With STU-COMM Triple A WNRN/CHARLOTTESVILLE-RICHMOND, VA current MD LINDSEY GOLDIN exiting for a new job at THE ORCHARD, the station is looking for her replacement.

A minimum of three years on-air experience at a music station is required. Strong interpersonal relationship skills and ability to help plan and execute station promotions and manage volunteer announcers and interns is also a must.

Interested applicants should submit a cover letter and resume to jobs@wnrn.org. Deadline for materials is August 6th.

You can also find the details to apply at ALL ACCESS.

« see more Net News