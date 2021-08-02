Primo Gig

With GREG SOLK’S promotion to VP/Programming and Operations for AUDACY CHICAGO [NET NEWS 7/28], his Brand Mgr. slot for Triple A WXRT/CHICAGO is now open and the search for a replacement has begun!

AUDACY CHICAGO said the new Brand Mgr. will provide artistic, creative, inspirational and professional leadership for WXRT as well as local oversight and communication.

Major-market programming experience is a must. Learn all the details here.

« see more Net News