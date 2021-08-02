Larson (Photo: Facebook)

GREG LARSON, the longtime FLORIDA TIMES-UNION sports columnist turned longtime radio talk show host, died SATURDAY at his home in ARLINGTON, FL at 73. The TIMES-UNION reports that LARSON hosted his last show on FRIDAY and was found unresponsive by his daughter MELODY HARDING on SATURDAY; she told the paper that her father "had been in declining health for months."

LARSON, a columnist at the TIMES-UNION from 1974 through 1989, most recently hosted at PHILLIPS BROADCASTING News-Talk WFOY-A-W271CJ/ST. AUGUSTINE, FL, holding down the 10a-noon slot.

