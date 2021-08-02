Premier Bluegrass Radio Show

Folk singer-songwriter MICHAEL JOHNATHON is set to kick off his 2021 season of WOODSONGS OLD TIME RADIO HOUR with RHONDA VINCENT & THE RAGE on AUGUST 16th at the LYRIC THEATER in LEXINGTON, KY. DILLON MASSENGALE and his family band will open.

JOHNATHON won the MILNER AWARD OF THE ARTS in 2020, presented by KENTUCKY Governor ANDY BESHEAR. He is also the screenwriter for the upcoming Caney Creek motion picture.

WOODSONGS began in 1998 and now airs on more than 500 radio stations worldwide. You can see the schedule for the rest of the season at www.WoodSongs.com.





« see more Net News