Voiceover and branding specialist DAN LEVY has added CUMULUS MEDIA Sports KCUB-A (WILDCATS SPORTS RADIO 1290)/TUCSON to his client roster. LEVY's voice has been heard on a wide range of production, including at SIRIUSXM, MTV, ESPN, and SPIKE TV, as well as on sports and traffic reports and production on several CHICAGO radio stations.

LEVY is exclusively represented for station imaging by HOSS & HOSS MANAGEMENT GROUP; reach them at (646) 300-0037 or hoss@hossmgmt.com.

