Simon Conway Fills In For Joe Pags Again
by Perry Michael Simon
August 3, 2021 at 1:20 AM (PT)
iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk WHO-A/DES MOINES-WMT-A/CEDAR RAPIDS-WOC-A/DAVENPORT (QUAD CITIES)/IA afternoon host SIMON CONWAY is doubling up again with national fill-ins along with his regular show this week.
CONWAY is once again filling in for "JOE PAGS" PAGLIARULO on the latter's syndicated show for COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS TODAY through THURSDAY (8/3-5). CONWAY is a frequent fill-in for JOE PAGS.