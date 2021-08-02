-
RAB Webinar To Look At Nielsen Audio's COVID-19 Consumer Sentiment Study
by Perry Michael Simon
August 3, 2021 at 1:20 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
Next up in the RADIO ADVERTISING BUREAU's Business Accelerated webinar series is a look at NIELSEN AUDIO's COVID-19 Consumer Sentiment Study.
The video presentation on MONDAY (8/9) at noon (CT), free for RAB members, will be given by NIELSEN SVP/Audio Client Solutions BILL ROSE and will cover listening trends and the pandemic's effects on consumer behavior.