Alan's an author

CMT and CMT RADIO personality CODY ALAN has authored a memoir, "Hear's The Thing: Lessons On Listening, Life & Love," due out on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 19th from HARPER HORIZON. Country superstar KEITH URBAN penned the foreword.

ALAN shared the news and the book's cover on INSTAGRAM, writing, "My full heart went into writing this book— all about my wild journey and music adventures. How I made it to where I am, from radio to TV to coming out. Plus, real life lessons on how to better listen to others, your family, GOD and yourself."

A description on the publisher's website explains the book further: "For CODY ALAN, one of Country music's most famous on-air personalities and interviewers, listening to other people is a crucial part of his job. However, honing his ability to hear the person he most needed to listen to--himself--ultimately led him to embrace his authentic self, in addition to strengthening his family, career and community relationships. In his debut memoir ... CODY shares some of the many lessons he's learned along the way, including, how to actively listen with empathy and without judgment, why a willingness to 'let people in' better equips you to receive from others [and] how genuine listening can help you build healthier and deeper relationships.

“Though relating his personal experiences, CODY hopes to inspire you to open up more fully to all the universe has to offer--by learning to practice the art of listening." Watch ALAN share more in a short video about the book here.





« see more Net News