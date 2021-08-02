New Affiliates

BOB STEI’S syndicated "GRUNGE GARAGE" program adds two new FM affiliates: 1TV.COM, INC. Classic Rock KBSZ-A-K247CF (97.3/1260 THE RATTLER)/APACHE JUNCTION, AZ and overseas on KISS 91.75/PATTAYA, THAILAND.

“We are excited for this relationship, as our rock station is unique as we celebrate the decades of different classic rock music, and grunge is a huge part of that history,” said KBSZ Dir./Ops. LEN NOVIN. "It is a perfect fit for us at THE RATTLER ROCKS."

"The show now is being grabbed by FM stations globally and I could not be happier," added BOB STEI. “The 1990 Grunge Years are never going away!"

Based in PHILADELPHIA, THE GRUNGE GARAGE airs weekly and is available free to all stations and websites via barter. For demos or more information, reach out to Stei at mailto:grungegaragestei@gmail.com?subject=I Saw It At All Access or call THE GRUNGE GARAGE office at (215) 542-2357.

