Gold Gathering (9/22-23)

The car is changing and radio no longer has dominance on the dashboard, so it's more important than ever for broadcasters to understand the future. CHRISTIAN MUSIC BROADCASTERS is headed to DETROIT, MI for its Gold Member Gathering (9/22-23) to help do just that.

According to NIELSEN AUDIO, the top forty-eight PPM markets in APRIL 2021 showed that the average weekly cume for AM/FM radio listening was 98% of MARCH 2020 levels. Join FRED & PAUL JACOBS from JACOBS MEDIA, as well as others, as they dive into how hybrid radio and auto dash technology trends will impact the radio industry.



It's not too late to become a CMB Gold Member and make your way to DETROIT too. Find out more or sign-up here.

« see more Net News