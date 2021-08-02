-
Eastlan Releases June 2021 Ratings
by Shawn Alexander
August 3, 2021 at 1:20 AM (PT)
EASTLAN RATINGS has released JUNE '21 books for thr following 15 markets: BEND, OR; BILLINGS, MT; CHARLESTON, WV; ELKHART, IN; FREDERICKSBURG, VA; FORT WAYNE, IN; JOHNSON CITY-KINGSPORT, TN; KALISPELL, MT; LAFAYETTE, IN; LASALLE/PERU, IL; MISSOULA/HAMILTON, MT; SANTA ROSA, CA; SOUTH BEND, IN; TWIN FALLS, ID; and WINCHESTER, VA.
Find the 12+ results posted in our EASTLAN RATINGS section.