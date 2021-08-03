Brian Spieker

NRG MEDIA/WISCONSIN names BRIAN SPIEKER as its new Regional Engineer.

NRG Dir./Engineering GEORGE NICHOLAS said, “BRIAN comes to us from the FARGO, ND area, where he worked for several large broadcasting companies. He also has extensive remote and news and sports audio network programming experience as well. We look forward to BRIAN joining the NRG engineering team.”

NRG MEDIA owns and operates four stations in the WAUSAU/STEVENS POINT market, and six stations in the NORTHWOODS market.





