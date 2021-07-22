Joel Ratliff

ALL ACCESS has learned that at Celebration Of Life is in the works for CRAIN MEDIA Urban KHTE (96.5 The Box)/Little Rock Co-Founder, VP/Ops, BROADWAY JOE (JOEL RATLIFF) who died last month (NET NEWS 7/23).

JOE’s wife, NIKKIA RATLIFF is requesting friends and family gather on FRIDAY, AUGUST 6th at 7p at THE VENUE AT WESTWIND, 7318 Windsong Dr., N. LITTLE ROCK, AR.

There will be musical tributes, comedic tributes, and, of course, family tributes paying respect to BROADWAY JOE.

Please RSVP, here.





