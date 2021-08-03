-
Nuvoodoo: Radio Listeners Want Big Cash Prizes
by DC Rahe
August 3, 2021 at 7:51 AM (PT)
According to NUVOODOO's study conducted this JUNE of over 3,000 respondents ages 14-54 across all PPM markets nationwide, radio listeners prefer big cash prizes. Nearly 2/3 of the subset of respondents in a PPM or diary ratings sample (“RPS Yes”) said that a radio station contest prize should be at least $500 cash or more.
Learn more about the Ratings Prospects Study 18 this WEDNESDAY, at NUVOODOO’s Summer Webinar Series at 3p (ET). Register at nuvoodoo.com/webinars.