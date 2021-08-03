Now With Vox

The long-running interview podcast LONGFORM is joining the VOX MEDIA PODCAST NETWORK with its AUGUST 11th episode. The show, hosted by MAX LINSKY, AARON LAMMER, and EVAN RATLIFF, has been posting for nine years and the deal with VOX includes sales, marketing, and distribution.

VOX VP/Audio LIZ KELLY NELSON said that the show "has become the go-to place to hear about the craft of true storytelling from some of our era’s most celebrated and groundbreaking creators -- and the struggles and triumphs that never show up in the final work. At VOX, we value deep conversation and curiosity, and can't wait to welcome MAX, AARON and EVAN into our own community of makers and journalists.”

"We've been huge fans of VOX from its earliest days, and have been so impressed by what this group is building in audio -- we're thrilled about what this partnership will mean for our show,” said LINSKY, also co-founder of PINEAPPLE STREET STUDIOS, now part of AUDACY. “After producing LONGFORM independently for nearly a decade, with almost 500 episodes in the catalogue, the chance to reach a whole new audience alongside some of the smartest people in media was a complete no-brainer.”

