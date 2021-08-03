The Country Music Hall Of Fame 'Words & Music At Home' Program Launching 8/5

The COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM's interactive songwriting series, "Words & Music at Home," will begin its second season this THURSDAY, AUGUST 5th and wrap up on THURSDAY, AUGUST 26th with a live co-write with songwriters RUBY AMANFU, SAM ASHWORTH, KEVIN DAILEY and ADAM OLLENDORFF. The first three week of the free, digital program will feature Country artist-songwriters MADDIE & TAE, BRELAND and CHARLIE WORSHAM.

"Words & Music" has taught songwriting to many since its launch in 1979. It transitioned to digital as "Words & Music at Home" for the first time last year during the pandemic. The program is aimed for all ages and all levels of songwriting through interactive workshops with professional songwriters.

The programs will begin at 7p (CT) every THURSDAY on a YOUTUBE livestream. Viewers will be able to submit ideas in the comments section during the stream, and the program will be available to view on the museum's YOUTUBE channel, FACEBOOK and website. For more information, visit the website here.

