Linda Sargent, R.I.P.

ALL ACCESS sends condolences to veteran music exec RICHARD SARGENT on the loss of wife LINDA RUTH SARGENT last week (7/27).

She had been a quadriplegic since a terrible car accident in 1977, and RICH stood by her day and night during all of those years and cared for her every day.

LINDA was the mother of BRYAN SARGENT, grandmother of KAYLA SARGENT, sister of JOHN PARTRIDGE and the late JUDY PARTRIDGE. Survived by many loving family members and friends.

All are invited to attend a funeral service at KNOX EVANGELICAL PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 2595 Elmwood Ave. KENMORE, NY 14217, on THURSDAY, AUGUST 5th at 11:00a.

For those that are unable to attend, LINDA's service will be streamed by the church on their FACEBOOK page. at facebook.com/knoxepc. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in LINDA's memory to PEOPLE, INC. Arrangements by C. MERTZ & SON FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com.

