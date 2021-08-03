Orientation Day

Despite some cancellations and travel woes on the way, PODCAST MOVEMENT 2021 is getting underway in person TODAY (8/3) at the GAYLORD OPRYLAND resort in NASHVILLE.

TODAY's agenda includes a new attendee orientation and workshop sessions on PATREON, plus a "speed networking" event ad a welcome party. The sessions begin in earnest both in-person and in virtual form on WEDNESDAY, with the program running through FRIDAY. Concerns about the COVID-19 Delta variant caused some speakers and companies to pull out of the convention, and some attendees traveling on MONDAY were affected by nationwide air travel delays due to weather and other factors, but the show is going on and has added an additional moderator, comedian MAZ JOBRANI, to the keynote conversation about social audio app FIRESIDE on THURSDAY with MARK CUBAN and FALON FATEMI.

Virtual tickets remain available

